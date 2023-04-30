LCCI calls for efforts to boost FDI

LAHORE: Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) on Saturday called for initiatives to remove obstacles and hurdles hampering the growth of foreign direct investment (FDI) in the country.The chamber also stressed on removing the hurdles causing frustration among local businessmen. They termed political instability a major hurdle obstructing the growth of FDI in Pakistan.
LCCI president Kashif Anwar said rising risk perception about investing into Pakistan was hitting the entire economy and needed to be tackled in consultation with the stakeholders. He said Pakistan mission abroad should be given a task to make Pakistan’s perception better in the eyes of foreigners and show them true picture of the country that was abundant with huge resources.
LCCI chief also called for a one window operation for investors to save their precious time and money.
