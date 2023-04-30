Cement sales likely to fall by a quarter in April

KARACHI: Cement sales for April 2023 are likely to experience a month-on-month decrease of 25-29 percent, primarily due to reduced construction activities during the month of Ramazan and the ongoing economic slowdown in the country, a brokerage report said on Saturday. Total cement sales are likely to clock in at 2.7-2.9 million tonnes in April 2023, with local dispatches tipped to be down by 28-32 percent MoM. On year-on-year basis, the sales may fall by up to 21 percent as compared to the same month last year, Topline Securities said in the report. In March 2023, the cement sales saw a 24.19 percent YoY decline to 3.795 million tonnes, against 5.006 million tonnes dispatched during the same month of the last fiscal, as per data given by All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association (APCMA). The decrease in cement sales was attributed to constricted construction activities amid both political and economic tensions.

Total cement dispatches in April are expected to decrease by around 19-23 percent on a YoY basis, with local dispatches likely to be down by 28-32 percent mainly due to a severe hike in interest rates, increasing cost of construction, and political instability discouraging investors in the construction sector. In 10 months of the current fiscal year, industry cement sales are expected to fall by 18 percent YoY with local sales posting a decline by 17 percent YoY. Exports during Apr-2023 are likely to increase by 175 percent YoY and decline by 2 percent MoM to clock in at 0.43 million tonnes. In 10MFY23, export sales are expected to decline 26-30 percent YoY on the back of global economic slowdown and uncompetitive export prices due to higher domestic production cost, according to the report.

Industry utilisation during April is anticipated to clock in at 44 percent, with 10MFY23 average of around 58 percent. “This takes average daily sales in the North and South regions to 85k tonnes/day and 18k tonnes/day, respectively,” the report said. In the July-March 2023 period, South-based factories sold 5.517 million tonnes domestically, showing a reduction of 10.86 percent over 6.189 million tonnes dispatched during the same period last fiscal. Exports from the South declined by 43.05 percent to 2.257 tonnes during July-March 2023, compared with 3.964 million tonnes exported during the same period last year. Total dispatches by the South-based cement factories dropped by 23.43 percent to 7.774 million tonnes during 9MFY2023, from 10.152 million tonnes during the same period last fiscal. As per the Pakistan Bureau of Statics (PBS), cement retail prices in Apr-2023 averaged at Rs1,102/bag in the North, a minor increase from Mar-2023. In South, average cement prices clocked in at Rs1,166/bag, with an increase of Rs8/bag from Mar-2023.

A spokesman of the APCMA last month said construction activities in both the Northern and Southern regions of the country had been declining significantly over the last many months. The situation was alarming for the country, he said, adding that employment opportunities for skilled and unskilled labour attached to the construction sector were also on a declining trend.