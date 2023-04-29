Rajnath Singh tells SCO to work towards eliminating terrorism

ISLAMABAD: Disregarding the charter of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh urged member nations to collectively work towards eliminating terrorism in all its forms and fix accountability on its supporters, in an oblique reference to Pakistan.

The Indian defence minister made the remarks while assuming its chair in New Delhi. Diplomatic sources told The News that the SCO charter makes it obligatory for the member countries that no member country would agitate bilateral issues on its forum and instead would cooperate with each other in various spheres by reducing differences, if existed.

The Indian defence minister further vitiated the atmosphere by reportedly refusing to shake hands with the Chinese counterpart. Except for Pakistan, the defence ministers of all the other member countries attended the meeting in person.

Regional tensions loomed large at an India-hosted meeting, with India’s minister making pointed comments on terrorism and the border dispute with China while Russia slammed the West.

Chairing the conclave of SCO defence ministers, Rajnath Singh said India envisioned a robust framework of regional cooperation which “mutually respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all member states by taking care of their legitimate interests”.

Elaborating on the need to contain terrorism effectively, Singh asserted that any kind of terrorist act or support to it in any form is a major crime against humanity and peace and prosperity cannot coexist with this menace. “If a nation shelters terrorists, it not only poses a threat to others but to itself too. If we want to make the SCO a stronger and more credible international organisation, our top-most priority should be to effectively deal with terrorism,” he added. Moving on, Singh conveyed a strong message that violations of bilateral border agreements by Beijing had “eroded the entire basis” of their relations. China’s Defence Minister Li Shangfu suggested the countries should take a “long-term view” of their overall ties.

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, for his part, blasted Western efforts to isolate Moscow over the war in Ukraine. “Attempts to influence Russia’s partners in order to isolate it continues,” he said. “A large-scale information campaign has been launched to compromise the Russian leadership and its policies,” he claimed. He added, however, that “all these attempts are failing.” Shoigu called for deeper military cooperation within the SCO, with an emphasis on holding joint exercises and other combat training.

Later, the SCO member countries signed a protocol, expressing their collective will to make the region secure, peaceful and prosperous. Meanwhile, Russian and Chinese defence ministers held an unplanned meeting on the sidelines and discussed issues of mutual interest.