Three soldiers martyred, seven terrorists killed

RAWALPINDI: Security forces, while fighting gallantly, repulsed three attacks by terrorists at different locations on the night between Thursday and Friday in Lakki Marwat District.

Three soldiers of the Pakistan Army were martyred while seven terrorists were also killed during the exchange of fire, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Friday.

A motorcycle-borne suicide bomber exploded himself near a security forces post in Lakki Marwat, followed by a fierce fire exchange between troops and terrorists.

The troops effectively engaged the terrorists and, as a result, four terrorists were sent to hell. In two other encounters with terrorists in the general area Amir Kalam and Tajbi Khel, District Lakki Marwat, three more terrorists, including terrorist commander Musa Khan, were eliminated. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists.

However, in an intense exchange of fire, Naib Subedar Taj Mir, 40, resident of District Nowshera, Havaldar Zakir Ahmed, 38, resident of District Abbottabad, and Sepoy Abid Hussain, 29, resident of District DI Khan, embraced martyrdom while fighting gallantly.

“Sanitization of the areas is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area and the Pakistan security forces are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism.

The sacrifices of our brave soldiers will further strengthen our resolve,” the ISPR said.