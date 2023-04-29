Former LWMC BoD chairman denies role in hiring GMs

LAHORE: Former Lahore Waste Management Corporation Board of Directors Chairman Malik Amjad Ali has said he had no role in the selection and appointment of general managers of different departments, or in the company’s day-to-day running.

He said that the FIR against him by ACE was aimed to defame his family. “I am being victimsed. I had resigned because a mafia was ruling the LWMC. I resigned in protest and met with Imran Khan and told him how the mafia was creating hindrances for me. Imran Khan told me to see the then CM.” According to him, he met with Buzdar but received a cold response, after which resigned. According to him, the role of the chairman was ceremonial and confined to leading proper working and effective functioning through predominant guidance and advice. “Therefore, any allegations pertaining to my involvement in the appointment process are totally false and contrary to facts,” he claimed. “Furthermore, no major or noteworthy contract was awarded during my brief tenure as BoD. The indecent haste with which the FIR has been registered, without appreciating any material facts or review of records tells of malice and ulterior motives,” he alleged.