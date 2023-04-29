Sindh CM visits UAE’s visa centre in Karachi

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Friday said the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has established one of the largest visa centres of Asia in Karachi to issue work visas and provide consular services to prospective employees who apply for jobs in the UAE.

The Consul General of the UAE in Karachi, Bakheet Ateeq Al-Remeithi, accompanied the Sindh CM as he visited different sections of the visa centre and briefed him on their functions and services.

The CM was told that the visa centre had been authorised to issue work visas. The CM said that the people of Sindh and Balochistan would be facilitated at the centre, if they got employment opportunities in the UAE.

The CM was told that the document attestation facilities were being provided on a daily basis at the visa centre apart from providing consular services to employees who apply for jobs in the UAE. “The visa centre provides the document processing service quite smoothly and does the checking thoroughly to avoid any glitch or error in the documentation,” Consul General Bakheet said.

The CM thanked the UAE government for facilitating the people of Sindh and Balochistan by establishing such a state-of-the-art and one-widow visa facilitation centre in Karachi.