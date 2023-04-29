Another U-turn: Punjab, KP speakers file plea to get assemblies restored: Elahi

LAHORE: Former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Friday said that speakers of KP and Punjab assemblies, after taking Imran Khan into the loop, had filed petitions for the restoration of the assemblies.

“Speaker KP as well as Punjab Assembly asked Imran Khan and then filed applications in the courts for restoration of assemblies,” said the former Punjab chief minister while responding to media questions at a local court where the PTI leader had come for the hearing of the case.

Elahi said the Sharifs always did retaliatory politics. “Filing false cases against political opponents and rounding them up is their habit.”

To a question, he said the Sharifs first took illegal measures and then started negotiations, but perhaps they did not know that this was Imran Khan’s party. The team holding negotiations with the PDM has been told by Imran Khan that if they find flawed intentions, they must leave the talks and return.

To a question, he said everyone was awaiting the implementation of the Supreme Court decision on elections. The apex court had said that all politicians sit together and take a decision, otherwise, it would take a decision. Elahi said Imran accepted his suggestions and awarded party tickets in consultation with him.

Meanwhile, PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry refuted media reports claiming that the PTI had approached courts for restoration of the provincial assemblies of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) amid talks with the government.

In a tweet, Fawad criticised the media for irresponsible reporting, saying no TV channel bothered to fact-check the story before airing it. “This is the state of our media. Since morning, it is being reported that the [former] chief ministers of [Punjab and KP] have filed petitions to restore the provincial assemblies. But no one has any idea as to under which law the assemblies can be restored,” he wrote on Twitter.

Earlier, a local court granted bail to former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, accused of involvement in corruption of Rs125 million. The court bailed Elahi on the submission of surety bonds worth Rs100,000. The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE), Punjab, had registered a case against Elahi for taking bribe from a Turkish company.