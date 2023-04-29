Police fail to arrest Elahi in late-night raid on house

LAHORE: Police raided former Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi’s house on the Zahoor Elahi Road on Friday.

The police remained outside the house for an hour, according to the house inmates. The police raiding team came in four police personnel carriers. They entered the house after scaling the walls and opening the main gate.

Later, the armoured personnel carrier broke open the main gate and a female SP, accompanied by a team of female police officers, entered Elahi’s house to search the premises.

This happened after Salik Hussain refused to open the gates. The police action followed after they were pelted by stones from people inside the residence of the former chief minister. They went ahead to round up seven servants and other staff of Elahi’s household.

The police also went to the residence of Pervaiz Elahi’s brother Chaudhry Wajahat and took information about Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.

Later, police told Geo News it could not find Pervaiz Elahi during the search.

In his reaction, Moonis Elahi said there is no rule of law and only lawlessness prevails. He said Elahi was granted protective bail but despite that the Police violated the court orders.

Reacting to the police raid, PTI Chairman Imran Khan tweeted, “(I) Strongly condemn the illegal raid on Pervez Elahi’s home with no respect to the women and family members present. We are seeing the dismantling of democracy in Pakistan before our eyes. There is no respect for Constitution, SC verdicts, or fundamental rights of the people -- only law of jungle & fascism. All part of London Plan to demoralise and crush PTI.”

Imran Khan said, “They attacked my house & now same being done to Pervez Elahi by cabal of crooks and handlers. Never seen such barbarism even in Musharraf’s martial law. Has the State dared to break into the homes of the looters and money laundering Sharif & Zardari families in this manner? Enough is enough. Tomorrow I will give roadmap to our nation on how to stand up against this destruction of our Constitution & democracy.”

According to Elahi’s lawyer, the police officials intended to arrest his client, despite his having been granted bail in the case. Officials from the anti-corruption department demanded to see the court’s bail order during the raid.

Speaking to the media, Elahi’s lawyer, Amir Saeed, stated that Justice Tariq Saleem Shaikh had granted his client pre-arrest bail until May 6. Saeed added that the order of the high court is always received on the next day. “We have made them talk to the court’s official over the issue,” he said.