US urges Pakistan to implement IMF reforms

WASHINGTON: The United States has asked Pakistan to implement reforms agreed with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to move forward.

The staff-level agreement was supposed to be signed on February 9 but had been delayed over IMF’s demands. “The reform(s) that Pakistan and IMF agreed to are not easy, but it’s crucial that Pakistan take these actions to bring the country back to sound financial footing, avoid falling into further debt and grow Pakistan’s economy,” said Elizabeth Horst, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Pakistan, Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs, while addressing an event at the Wilson Center.

The ceremony was also attended by Pakistani Ambassador Masood Khan. Horst said the US has offered technical assistance to get Pakistan out of the economic crisis.

The State Department official further said with these reforms, Pakistan could be brought back on a strong financial basis, and the US would continue to support Pakistan through technical engagements and assistance. She also urged that Pakistan should implement policies that promote a fair and transparent business environment.

Earlier, the International Monetary Fund welcomed the commitments made by Pakistan’s friendly countries to assist the cash-strapped South Asian country in reviving its months-long delayed $1.1 billion IMF loan tranche.