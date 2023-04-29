Combat worthiness: Ex-army chief’s statement quoted out of context: ISPR

Former army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa photographed on November 12, 2023. ISPR

RAWALPINDI/ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Army on Friday said views of former chief of army staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa during an off-the-record talk with the media persons on preparedness of the army were quoted out of context.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), in a statement, said that recently there had been discussions in the media about the Pakistan Army’s combat worthiness in view of the condition of certain weapon systems in its inventory. “To this end, views of former army chief on future threat to Pakistan, which he shared with the media persons in an off-the-record interactive session, have been quoted out of context,” the ISPR said.

The statement did not name General (retd) Bajwa, but it clearly referred to his views which, according to the media wing of the Pakistan Army, were quoted out of context. The statement said that “Pakistan Army assures the people of Pakistan that we always took and will continue to take pride in our operational preparedness and utmost combat worthiness.

“Pakistan’s armed forces always did and will continue to keep their weapons, equipment and battle hardened human resources ever ready for the defence of motherland,” the ISPR said in its statement.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senior Vice-President Dr Shireen Mazari said on Friday that General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa’s remarks on conventional military hardware were a serious security breach.

In messages on her Twitter handle, she said, “If referring to an individual as Dirty Harry can bring a charge of treason against Pakistan, against former PM, surely Bajwa remarks as serving COAS merit severe accountability, as his remarks were actually a serious security breach, conveying a critical message to hostile powers.”

She said: “Reassuring to see needed clarification by ISPR on Bajwa remarks about our conventional military hardware not being operational-ready. But @OfficialDGISPR Bajwa remarks were not taken out of context or misunderstood, because he had repeatedly made such remarks on many occasions, including meetings.”