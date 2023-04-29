ACE arrests friend of Moonis

LAHORE: The Anti-Corruption Establishment Punjab has arrested PTI leader Moonis Elahi’s friend Sohail Asghar Awan.

Awan is accused of awarding a contract for the construction and repair of the Nabiha Burj to Chitanwala road in Gujrat to his favourite contractor. Awan, a friend of Moonis Elahi, allegedly received Rs 5 million bribe for the contract.

He is also accused of causing a loss of crores of rupees to the national exchequer by using poor material in the road construction.