PPP’s social media wing springs into action ahead of elections

MULTAN: Pakistan People’s Party has entrusted a task of highlighting the achievements of the party and promoting party’s ideology on social media to Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon.

Speaking at the PPP Digital Media Convention here at DHA Arena on Friday, he said the party workers need to be active on the social media to defend the leadership and the party.

Jibbing at PTI chief Imran Khan for appearing in the courts with covered face, he said a leader who hides his face in public is not a leader.

He said his party wants elections on the same time throughout the country, adding, “The party is very much committed to issuing party tickets on merit.”

On the occasion, PPP leader Nadeem Afzal Chan said social media wing is the need of the hour for promoting the party’s ideology and combating fake news. Through social media, a message can be conveyed to the leadership at any time, he said.

Minister of State Faisal Karim Kundi said that the PPP would create Saraiki province after coming into power.

The task of activating the social media team has been given to Sharjeel Inam Memon for highlighting PPP's activities on social media, he added.