Dengue awareness walk held in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: A walk was organized to create awareness about dengue here on Friday.

The walk, which was participated largely by people from different walks of life including government employees, started from the new Circuit House and culminated at the same point.

The participants, led by Additional Deputy Commissioner Jawad Marwat, were holding banners and placards inscribed with slogans to sensitise people to fight against the mosquito-borne virus. Speaking on the occasion, Jawad Marwat urged the people to take precautionary measures.

He said that the district administration would also ensure the establishment of isolation wards at the King Abdullah Teaching Hospital if needed but he would suggest that the people fight against that virus instead of being dreadful of it.