Crackdown on narcotics peddlers in Baffa town sought

MANSEHRA: A grand jirga here on Friday demanded the police department to launch a crackdown against drug peddlers in Baffa town.

“If the police don’t initiate a tough crackdown against narcotics peddlers, we will take action on our own to curb the menace to save our youth,” Maulana Yasir Hazarvi, a prayer leader told the jirga held at Town Committee hall in Baffa Town. The local government representatives and office-bearers of the political parties also attended the Jirga.

The jirga was of the view that ice, heroin, and hashish were being sold unabated and more and more youngsters were falling victim to it.

“A drug addict in his early 20s died here the other day and more youth will die if we fail to make our area free of narcotics,” Maulana Hazarvi said. The president of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz in Baffa Town, Nawaz Khan, said that the police claimed that a crackdown was well underway against narcotics peddlers and that contraband was being sold in streets everywhere unabatedly.

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf president in Baffa Town, Mohammad Yousuf Dodialvi said that if narcotics peddling didn’t come to an end, jirga will constitute teams to curb it on their own.

Baffa Kalan neighbourhood council Chairman Nadar Khan said that the local dwellers should also extend their support to the police for a narcotics-free Baffa town.

The councillors of local governments, including Atif Khan, Saleem Khan and Shafqat Hussain suggested that the jirga members should first take that grim situation with the district police officer and then constitute committees to take action against the narcotics peddlers.

“We are ready to stand by the police in the crackdown against narcotics peddlers as it is a matter of the future of our youth,” one of the councillors said.