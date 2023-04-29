Raza Rabbani terms govt, PTI dialogue good omen

ISLAMABAD: Former Chairman Senate Senator Mian Raza Rabbani termed the dialogue between the government and the PTI as a good omen.

“The fact that it is being held under the roof of the Senate is a vindication of the position of all democrats including himself that Parliament had to take the lead for such a dialogue,” he said.

“No other institution including the Judiciary can assume this role without compromising its position and trespassing on the concept of trichotomy of power,” he said in a statement on Friday.

Raza Rabbani said the present crises have extenuated after ignoring the original intent of the Constitution and its rewriting. “As also assuming the role of the executive and surpassing constitutional legislative procedures for financial appropriations,” he said. The former Chairman Senate said all stakeholders should bear in mind that with the written Constitution, Parliament has primacy over other institutions.