Students of govt schools deprived of textbooks

MARDAN: Thousands of male and female students of government schools are deprived of textbooks due to poor performance of the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Education Ministry.

Many students are still using old books, sources in the education department said. Thousands of male and female students of different high and higher secondary schools including primary and middle schools are forced to go to school without textbooks as new textbooks were not available in the market.

The teachers are also confused as to which course they should teach their students while the students and their parents are also suffering anxiety in the prevailing situation.

Due to the unavailability of new textbooks, the time of students is getting wasted.

The parents have demanded the government to take measures and ensure the provision of textbooks for schoolchildren, otherwise they would be forced to pick up the children from government schools.