Three die as rain, thunderstorm hit Sindh cities

SUKKUR: Three people lost their lives on Friday as rain coupled with thunderstorm lashed different cities of Sindh, including Sukkur, Khairpur, Tando Muhammad Khan, Ghotki and Kashmore-Kandhkot.
The rain and thunderstorm caused suspension of power supply, uprooted trees, electric poles and bill boards in Ghotki and Kashmore-Kandhkot.
Besides, lightening in Khairpur and Tando Muhammad Khan left three people dead who were identified as Majeed Majedano, Danesh and Khadim Hussain.
The district administration was on high alert to deal rain emergency and directed TMAs and public health departments to make all possible efforts to avoid any untoward incident.
