Dania’s plea to lodge murder FIR against Aamir Liaquat’s employees dismissed

A sessions court dismissed on Friday an application filed by Dania Shah, the third wife and widow of the late televangelist and politician Aamir Liaquat Hussain, seeking registration of an FIR of “suspected murder” of her husband in June last year.

Hussain was found dead at his Karachi residence on June 9 in mysterious circumstances.

Shah filed the application under Section 22-A and B of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) seeking directives for the Brigade SHO to record her statement and lodge a case against four employees of her husband —Mumtaz, Ali Javed, Abbas and Saqib — as well as against three unknown people.

Additional Sessions Judge (East) Ilyas observed that there was insufficient material available on record to believe that the proposed accused persons had committed the alleged act.

“Be that as it may be, from the police report as well as from the material available on record, I do not find any merits in the instant application and the findings with regard [to] commission of alleged cognizable offence by the proposed accused persons are missing in the instant matter; hence, there is no need to record the statement of the applicant under Section 154 of the CrPC and to register FIR against the proposed accused persons,” he ruled.

Moreover, the judge went on, it had also come on record that the parties were previously engaged in litigation, adding that the applicant had also been booked in a case by Federal Investigation Agency under sections 20, 21 and 24 of Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (Peca) 2016 and the matter regarding the exhumation of the late lawmaker’s body was pending before the Supreme Court. Besides, he said, there was another dispute between the applicant and other legal heirs of the deceased over the distribution of property left behind by Hussain.

Earlier, Dania’s lawyer Liaquat Ali Gabol stated that on February 22, 2022, Hussain received a huge amount of Rs250 million from a stranger, out of which he deposited Rs30 million in a bank account and kept the rest in a locker at his residence. The late politician had a locker at his residence where he used to keep cash, gold articles and important documents, he said, adding that his servants had knowledge of the locker.

“All the proposed accused [are] involved in planning the murder of the deceased and then stealing cash, gold articles and documents from the locker,” the counsel alleged, requesting the judge to order the police to lodge an FIR and conduct an investigation to bring “actual facts” to light.