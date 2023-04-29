Chinese, Pakistani students bag top slots in regional innovation challenge

ISLAMABAD: A team of Pakistani students have secured third place in the Central Asian Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC) University Startup Generator 2023. The eight-week long innovation challenge aimed at promoting collaboration and engagement among university students in the CAREC region and to strengthen the overall startup ecosystem.

The award ceremony was held on April 26 by the CAREC Secretariat to announce the winners of the program which saw the participation of a total of 168 teams representing 580 students from 10 CAREC countries. These teams made substantial progress on research, brainstorming, and business plan development.

The Goddard Discovery team from NED university of Engineering and Technology and Lahore College For Women University, represented by Ms. Unzila Khan, Mr. Muhammad Ali, and Ms. Nimra Naeem, secured third prize for their project “AI-driven Assistant for Researchers,” aiming to help researchers in literature review and online collaboration.

The NIP team from Central University of Finance and Economics and Renmin University won first prize for their app “Know Bus,” which aims to provide clean and convenient ride-sharing options. The GSL team from Shanghai Sanda University won second prize for their project “AI Office Butler,” aiming to improve office productivity using artificial intelligence.

A special prize was awarded to the 4You team from Azerbaijan State University of Economics, Mingachevir State University, and Baku Higher Oil School for their “Psychological and Fitness App for Children,” aiming to promote physical and mental wellness among children.

Lyaziza Sabyrova, Director, CWRC, congratulated the winners and all the participants for their hard work and dedication throughout the program.

On March 29, the selected 10 teams had an opportunity to present their ideas and projects during the Pitching Day. After careful consideration, the judges selected the winners.