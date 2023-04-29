Poppy crop destroyed

MIRANSHAH: The officials from the district administration, the personnel of the police and security forces jointly conducted an anti-poppoy drive in Ghulam Khan tehsil in North Waziristan tribal district, sources said on Friday. The sources said that the district administration, the police and security forces destroyed the poppy crop in Ghulam Khan border town. According to the police, poppy crops had been cultivated on a vast tracts of land in Ghulam Khan.