Banning Imran’s speeches: LHC orders Pemra to reply to contempt plea

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Friday directed Pemra to submit its reply by May 9 in a contempt of court plea regarding the ban on the broadcasting of speeches of PTI Chairman Imran Khan despite a stay order.

The court has given Pemra another chance to submit its reply in this regard after the Pemra lawyer sought time to submit the response.

Pakistan Tehreek Insaf Chairman Imran Khan had moved the Lahore High Court seeking contempt proceedings against the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority for not complying with the court orders suspending a ban on broadcasting his interviews and speeches. On March 9, Justice Shams Mahmood Mirza had suspended Pemra’s prohibition order against airing speeches of the PTI chairman.

Imran moved the court, alleging that Pemra has not complied with the court orders and further alleging that Pemra Chairman Saleem Baig and Director Operations Muhammad Tahir, along with other Pemra officials, have threatened TV channels with dire consequences if they air his speeches. The petition argued that the respondents intentionally flouted the judgment and committed contempt of court. The petition said that the actions of the respondents are contemptuous, illegal, and “ultra vires” the law and the Constitution. The petition implored the court to take action against the respondents.