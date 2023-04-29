Governor opens Kazakhstan House

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman has inaugurated Kazakhstan House here Friday. The ceremony was held close to GPO Chowk, The Mall, in which Ambassador of Kazakhstan in Pakistan Yerzhan Kistafin, Counsel General of Kazakhstan and renowned businessman Rao Khalid Khan, noted political figures, including former provincial minister Mian Imran Masood, former Opposition leader Punjab Assembly Qasim Zia, Suhail Zia Butt, Tahir Khalique, Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa, Kunwar Dilshad and others participated. The governor termed it a memorable occasion and stated that Pakistan attached great importance to its ties with Kazakhstan. Kazakhstan’s envoy Rao Khalid Khan, who is the key player behind the opening of Kazakhstan House here, stated that under one roof, visa, trade, education facilities would be provided to the citizens of Pakistan who intend to visit Kazakhstan.