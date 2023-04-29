Eight children injured as high tension wire falls on house

LAHORE: Around eight children received burn injuries after a high tension wire fell on a house being entangled by a kite string in Chungi Amar Sadhu, Javed Colony.

Reportedly, the children were busy in kite flying when a kite string entangled into a high tension wire, fell on the house and the fire erupted. As a result, seven children received burn injuries. They were shifted to Lahore General Hospital for treatment. The injured victims were identified as Ayyan Ali, 05, Ali Hassan, 04, Sheharyar, 03, Hasnain, 10, Munir, 05, Zain, 04, Shehroz, 03, and Sahar, 10. Punjab Caretaker Health Minister Dr Javed Akram visited the hospital and inquired after the health of the victim children.

Body parts found

Parts of two unidentified bodies were recovered from fields near Hayer Village.

A passerby spotted the body parts and alerted police.

A team reached the spot on information, removed these to morgue for autopsy. Reportedly, the bodies were few days old and unidentifiable as these had been eaten by animals.

Meanwhile, two bodies were recovered from the jurisdiction of Badami Bagh police station.

The first unidentified body of a 50-year-old man was recovered under a bridge near Chowki Sabzi Mandi and the other of 45-year-old male from a dumping site near Ittefaqpura. The 45-year-old victim had marks of torture on his face. Police removed these to morgue for autopsy.

Firing suspect arrested

A suspected shooter was arrested by Kot Lakhpat Police on Friday. He was identified as Yasir alias Mocha. The suspect along with three other accomplices had opened fire at a jewellery shop near Qainchi Amar Sadhu. The victim Arshad Sindhu, the owner of the jewellery shop, said that he along with his brothers after work was standing outside the shop when the suspect along with the accomplices approached and opened fire at the shop. He alleged that he had opened fire at the shop few weeks back also. Police arrested the suspect near Babar Chowk on a tip-off.

Man shot at, injured

A man was shot at and injured during a dispute over suspicion of spying for police in Factory Area. Reportedly, police had conducted a raid to arrest two suspects identified as Sajid and Salamat Ali near Ishaq Chowk, Qainchi, Chungi Amar Sidhu over drug dealing charges. Sajid doubted that a person identified as Rauf Khan had spied against him before police. He went to his house. In a dispute there, Rauf opened fire. As a result, Sajid received a bullet injury at his arm.

Nine die in road accidents

Around nine people died, whereas 1,113 were injured in 1,087 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of this, 616 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 497 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams.