Minister seeks academia, religious scholars’ role in vaccination process

LAHORE: Punjab Caretaker Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Dr Jamal Nasir while addressing a seminar has appealed academia, religious scholars and tribal and social notables to provide unequivocal support for vaccination as a basic life-saving intervention. He said all parents must get their children vaccinated in time so that children were safe from vaccine preventable diseases. The Provincial Advocacy Seminar was organised with the support of UNICEF here on Friday to commemorate the World Immunisation Week 2023 being commemorated from April 24 to 30.

DG Health Services Punjab Dr Ilyas Gondal, Additional Secretary Vertical Programs Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Sanaullah, UNICEF Health Specialist Dr Tahir Manzoor, Head of Office WHO Punjab Dr Jamshaid Ahmed, President Ulema Council of Pakistan Mufti Naeem Ahmed Noori, Traders Union Punjab representative Shahzad, Pakistan Pediatric Association representative Dr Idris Malik, Pakistan Medical Association representative Dr Shahid Malik, President Pakistan Academy of Family Physicians Dr Tariq Mian, Programme Directors (Health), Rotary International representatives, media personnel and healthcare workers also attended the seminar. Dr Jamal Nasir said that the role of vaccines was pivotal in preventing and controlling outbreaks across the world. Without vaccines, he said, our world would be hugely vulnerable to epidemics and outbreaks. He said that since the advent of vaccines two centuries back, hundreds of millions of lives have been saved. The Punjab government provides vaccines for 12 fatal diseases worth billions of rupees to people every year totally free of cost. These vaccines are administered by Skilled Immunisation Staff through fixed and outreach sites. Punjab’s full immunisation coverage is 90% as per last survey but our next challenge is to reach the remaining 10 per cent.”

DG Health Services Punjab Dr Ilyas Gondal said it was extremely important to create awareness among all sections of the society regarding vaccination. UNICEF Representative Dr Tahir Manzoor said that benefits of vaccines must reach the rich and poor alike and UNICEF-supported awareness activities were focused on reaching out to the marginalised communities. Director EPI Dr Mukhtar Ahmed said that the theme of this year is 'The Big Catch up.' He said in consonance with the theme, Punjab was carrying out the Integrated Outreach Activity with WHO support which provided an excellent catch-up vaccination opportunity to cover Zero Dose Children/Communities & Defaulters, higher age group children till 5 years missing vaccination, ensure Covid-19 Vaccination and administer OPV to still missed children.