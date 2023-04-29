FJMU convocation

The 5th convocation of Fatima Jinnah Medical University (FJMU) was held here Friday in which Chancellor/ Governor Punjab, Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rahman was the chief guest. In the convocation, degrees were distributed among a total of294 students, including 285 undergraduate students and nine postgraduate students.
