Saturday April 29, 2023
National

FJMU convocation

April 29, 2023

The 5th convocation of Fatima Jinnah Medical University (FJMU) was held here Friday in which Chancellor/ Governor Punjab, Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rahman was the chief guest. In the convocation, degrees were distributed among a total of294 students, including 285 undergraduate students and nine postgraduate students.