Two arrested for ‘molesting’ boy

HARIPUR: The police arrested two men for allegedly molesting a boy in the limits of City Police Station, police said here on Friday.

SHO City Police Station Siddiq Shah quoted a 13-year-old boy from Dir as saying that he was living with his cousins in a rented room of a plaza on Railway Road for the last few months.According to SHO Siddiq Shah he was on routine patrolling on Thursday night when he noticed some commotion in the plaza. He said that when he entered the plaza, a boy ran towards him and informed him that his two real cousins had molested him sexually.

The police arrested the two accused later identified as Abdul Shakoor and Ehsanullah and registered a criminal case against them under sections 377/34 of PPC and 53 of Child Protection Act.