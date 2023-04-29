Two arrested for ‘molesting’ boy

HARIPUR: The police arrested two men for allegedly molesting a boy in the limits of City Police Station, police said here on Friday.
SHO City Police Station Siddiq Shah quoted a 13-year-old boy from Dir as saying that he was living with his cousins in a rented room of a plaza on Railway Road for the last few months.According to SHO Siddiq Shah he was on routine patrolling on Thursday night when he noticed some commotion in the plaza. He said that when he entered the plaza, a boy ran towards him and informed him that his two real cousins had molested him sexually.
The police arrested the two accused later identified as Abdul Shakoor and Ehsanullah and registered a criminal case against them under sections 377/34 of PPC and 53 of Child Protection Act.
MANSEHRA: A walk was organized to create awareness about dengue here on Friday.The walk, which was participated...
PESHAWAR: Tehreek Nafaz-e-Fiqh-e-Jafariya will mark Youm-e-Inhedam Jannatul Baqi today .A press release said the day...
LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Industries and Trade SM Tanveer Friday held meetings with the industrialists and...
LAHORE: Around eight children received burn injuries after a high tension wire fell on a house being entangled by a...
LAHORE : A local court on Friday handed over Punjab Police Public Relations Officer Nayab Haider and his son to police...
LAHORE: The Anti-Corruption Establishment Punjab has arrested PTI leader Moonis Elahi’s friend Sohail Asghar...