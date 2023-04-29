‘Industrial growth vital to resolve economic issues’

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Industries and Trade SM Tanveer Friday held meetings with the industrialists and office-bearers of Sialkot, Sahiwal, and Sheikhupura chambers of commerce and industry to discuss their issues at the head office of the Punjab Small Industries Corporation.

During discussions, the minister stated that promoting industry was essential to pull the country out of the economic crisis. The Punjab government is committed to resolving the issues faced by industrialists and expediting the process of industrialisation, he added. The formation of the boards of management of industrial estates will take place in the coming days, which will be strengthened.

He regretted that where factories were supposed to be built, houses were constructed instead. The government will extend all possible cooperation to industrialists who set up factories in the industrial estate, he said. The minister said that if economic activities increased, the economy would become stronger, and employment opportunities would also increase.The minister directed the PSIC MD to prepare a plan within 15 days for the colonisation and improvement of the infrastructure of the export processing zone in Sialkot.