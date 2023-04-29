Factory worker dies of burn injuries

HARIPUR: A worker was killed after he suffered burn injuries at a steel manufacturing industrial unit in Hattar Industrial Estate, sources said on Friday.

Police officials said that Abdul Wakeel, 36, an Afghan refugee, was busy in his routine work at Nomi Steel Mills, Hattar, when a heavy bucket fell on him accidentally as a result he suffered critical burn injuries.According to police, the factory management shifted the injured worker to Wah Cantonment Hospital where the doctors pronounced him dead.