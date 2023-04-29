Condolences offered for Torkham landslide victims

LANDIKOTAL: A delegation of Shinwari elders, elected members and traders met with the Afghan consul general here in Peshawar and condoled with him over the deaths of eight Afghan truckers who had lost their lives in the Torkham landslide incident last week.

The delegation, led by Tehsil Chairman Shah Khalid Shinwari, also discussed various Torkham border and trade issues with the Afghan consul general Hafiz Muhibullah. Khugakhel Shinwari elders including Malik Tajudddin Shinwari, Wakeel Shinwari, Najeeb Shinwari, Zakir Shinwari and Manzoor Shinwari were part of the delegation.

Tehsil Chairman Shah Khalid condoled over the deaths of eight Afghan citizens who lost their lives in the Torkham landslide incident last week. They offered prayers for the departed souls. Shah Khalid said that they requested the Taliban government to reopen the Tribal Affairs Ministry, which was closed after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan.

He said the Taliban also suspended the scholarship quota for Pakistani students in medical and engineering universities. A large number of students from ex-Fata and other parts of Pakistan were enrolled in medical and engineering universities in Afghanistan before the Taliban government, he added.

Shah Khalid said they asked the Afghan consul general to help restore the suspended scholarships. He asked the Pakistan’s government to withdraw the visa condition for tribal people to travel to Afghanistan. He said the issuance of visas on arrival for Afghan citizens at Torkham border could overcome the rush of people who had to wait for hours to get their travel documents cleared.

Wakeel Shinwari, who was also part of the delegation, said that they called for free trade activities via the Torkham border. He said they told the Afghan consul general that both Pakistan and Afghanistan must take steps to facilitate traders and transporters.

Afghan Consul General Hafiz Muhibullah thanked tribal elders, elected members and traders for their condolences and assured them that he would take up their demands with the authorities in Kabul.