Steps on to curb bonded labour

HARIPUR: The district administration was committed to rooting out the bonded labour and trafficking in person of the children in the district.

This was stated by Additional Deputy Commissioner Human Rights and Relief Muhammad Abid while chairing the meeting of District Vigilance Committee (DVC) here on Friday. District Public Prosecutor Qasim Farooq, DSP investigation Sajjad Khan, Hameedur Rehman Labour inspector, officials of social welfare and civil society organizations were also in attendance on this occasion.

The meeting reviewed the last month’s progress of the DVC and the officials of Prosecution and Labour department told the participants that four cases of bonded and child labour were reported and the owners of two brick kilns and workshops were prosecuted against under the child labour laws.

The ADC Human Rights asked the participants to increase their monitoring of brick kilns, workshops, industrial units that were allegedly engaged in engaging underage children in the manufacturing activities in violation of the law.

The ADC told the participants that in line with directives of provincial government there was zero tolerance for child labour and violation of children related legislation in the country.He said that besides punitive actions against the violators of children related laws, the DVC in collaboration of civil society organisations and Labour department would arrange awareness raising sessions for the community, industrialists, brick kiln workers and owners and workshop owners in the district and it would be ensured that there was no bonded or child labour in the district.

The purpose of the awareness raising sessions would be to educate the communities concerned about the child related laws and sentences in case of violation. The meeting agreed to celebrate May 1 as international labour day in the Hattar area.