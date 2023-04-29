 
Saturday April 29, 2023
Peshawar

Saudi assistance praised

By Bureau report
April 29, 2023

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Boy Scouts Association has praised Saudi Arabia for the humanitarian assistance provided so far to the flood victims last year.The gratitude was expressed as the Pakistan Boy Scouts Association Commissioner Sardar Waqar Shahzad met Advisor for Harmain Sharifan Tilal bin Ahmad al Aqeel and discussed with him the areas of mutual interests.