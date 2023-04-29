KP caretaker govt reshuffles several senior officers

PESHAWAR: KP Caretaker government on Friday carried out another reshuffle in the provincial bureaucracy by transferring and posting several senior officers.

A notification said Zulfiqar Ali Shah, Secretary Establishment Department, was named Secretary for Energy and Power Department.Humayun Khan, Secretary Transport Department, was asked to report to the Establishment Department.

Syed Abdul Jabbar Shah, awaiting posting, was posted as Director General (DG) of Provincial Services Academy, relieving Musharraf Khan.Dildar Muhammad, DG, Prosecution KP, was asked to report to the Establishment Department. Mian Muhammad, awaiting posting, was named DG Prosecution KP.

Saad Sikandar Khan, DG, Law and HRs, KP, was directed to report to the Establishment Department while Muhammad Idrees Khan, awaiting posting, was named DG Law and HRs KP.Amir Latif, awaiting posting, was named Member-I Board of Revenue KP.

Khalid Ilyas, awaiting posting, was named DG, Pakistan Forests Institute, relieving DG of Environmental Protection Agency, Peshawar of the additional charge.Barkatullah, Special Secretary Elementary and Secondary Education Department, was named DG, Industries KP.

Adeel Shah, awaiting posting, was posted Member-III Board of Revenue KP.Arshad Khan Afridi, DG, Provincial Ombudsman Secretariat, was named Managing Director of KP Urban Mobility Authority.

Zafar-ul-Islam, DG Excise and Taxation, was asked to report to the Establishment Department.Akmal Khan, Additional Secretary, Planning & Development Department, was posted as DG, Excise and Taxation KP.

Muhammad Usman, DG Local Government and Rural Development, KP was named IG Prisons KP.Iftkhar Alam, MD, Small Industries Development Board KP, was posted as DG LocalGovernment and Rural Development KP.

Fazal Hussain, Secretary-II Board of Revenue, Peshawar, was named DG Information and Public Relations Department KP.Suhail Khan, awaiting posting, was posted as DG of M & E of the P & D.

Muhammad Ayaz, Director Operations, Rescue 1122, was named DG, Academy Rescue 1122 by relieving Khateer Ahmad of the additional charge.Ghulam Saeed, Secretary-III Board of Revenue, Peshawar, was named DG Provincial Ombudsman KP.

Akhtar Saeed Turk, Special Secretary (Regulations) of the Establishment Department, was authorized to hold the additional charge of the Secretary Establishment till further orders.