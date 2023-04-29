Four killed in Peshawar firing

PESHAWAR: Four people were killed in exchange of fire by two rival groups in Sarband area here on Friday.

An official said that two parties exchanged fire in the fields of Sarband that killed Imran and Hussain from one side while Haider and Faisal were killed from the other group. Police contingents were rushed to the spot after the clash while raids were being conducted to arrest the accused from both sides.

In another incident, one Maulana Sajjad was stabbed to death by unidentified attackers in Chamkani locality.In Ramdas area, one female sustained injuries when criminals and policemen exchanged fire. The accused managed their escape.