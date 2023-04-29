KP government constitutes body for audit of 10 MTIs

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has taken note of the alleged irresponsible behaviour of the authorities of Medical Teaching Institutions (MTIs) and constituted a four-member ‘internal audit cell’ to carry out internal audit of the 10 MTIs of the last five years (2018-19, 2021-22 and 2022-23).

Irshadullah, deputy director, IAC, health department, will work as convener of the cell, while two representatives from the finance department, from its directorate of treasury/internal audit, not below the rank of BS-17, Mohammad Yousaf, senior auditor BS-16, IAC health department, Mr Jacob, senior auditor BS-16, IAC health department, will work as members of the cell.

According to a notification issued by the health department, the internal audit cell or committee will submit their report to the advisor to the caretaker chief minister for health within 30 days.

The decision, according to senior government officials, was taken by the chief secretary after the MTIs constantly ignored the government and their correspondence for sharing information related to their operations and expenses.

“The chief secretary was shocked when he came to know that the MTIs had been refusing to share information with the government, saying they were autonomous and were allegedly not answerable to the government,” a high ranking official told The News, saying it was a surprise and a big shock for the chief secretary.

He said the chief secretary had stated that the government was paying Rs46 billion a year, then how come they were not answerable to the government.The official said the government recently sought data of their equipment including CT scan, MRI, etc and those remained non-functional so the government could arrange funds for their repair.

The decision was taken after the explosions in Kabal, Swat when the chief secretary visited the Saidu Sharif Teaching Hospital and came to know that the MRI machine had been non-functional for the past many years.

“The chief secretary directed the hospital administration to repair the MRI machine and the government will provide funds for it. The hospital administration didn’t inform the chief secretary but when advisor to the chief minister on health, Prof Abid Majeed went there, he also asked about the faulty equipment and then the officials informed him that the machine was beyond repair,” said the government official.

He said the chief secretary later came to know about the faulty machine and was shocked. He said luckily none of the blast victims needed an MRI or else it would have been a big embarrassment to the government and its health department.

According to officials, the government then decided to seek details of the equipment and costly machines from all the hospitals so that they could pay for their repairs.When reached, Health Advisor of the chief minister, Prof Abid Jameel, confirmed the constitution of the audit cell.

“All the hospitals had shared their details about their equipment and machines, except for the MTIs. And therefore this audit cell was given the task to collect data from the MTIs and also learn about the number of machines, whether they were used, and how much it cost to the institutions,” he said.

The non-MTIs had shared their details of their faulty machines and it would cost Rs310 million to get repaired.Prof Abid Jameel said the chief secretary had agreed to pay for the repair of the faulty machines of all the hospitals, as the government would never like patients to suffer in emergency due to non-functional machines.

After a single audit of the MTIs was done years ago that badly exposed their poor performance and deficiencies, the MTIs then constantly avoided any internal or external independent audit of their performance, appointments and procurements.

The previous government had amended the MTI Act and authorised the chief minister and health minister, rather than the government and cabinet, to investigate affairs of the MTIs.And the MTIs can’t challenge the decisions of the chief minister and health minister. It is widely believed that billions of funds had been spent on procurement of costly machines, some of them unnecessary and never utilised.