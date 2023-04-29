In-house session on Pak, Ukraine relations

Islamabad:Institute of Strategic Studies (ISS) organised an in-house session on ‘Pakistan-Ukraine bilateral relations and regional development’ with Markian Chuchuk, ambassador of Ukraine, here Friday. Sohail Mahmood, director-general, ISS, was in the chair.

The session was attended by researchers, diplomats and retired armed forces officials. Dr Neelum Nigar, director, Civil Service Pakistan (CSP) and members of CSP research team were also present.

The deliberations focused on the state of Pakistan-Ukraine relations, which were characterised as “longstanding, cordial and growing in depth and breadth.”

On the evolving situation since Feb 24, 2022, the security and economic impacts of Russia-Ukraine conflict, the prospects of a political settlement, China’s potential role as peace negotiator and other related aspects were discussed in the interactive discussion that followed Ambassador Chuchuk’s talk. Participants shared their views, assessments and suggestions. Khalid Mahmood, chairperson, BoG, ISS, made the concluding remarks.