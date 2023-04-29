850 illegal structures demolished

Islamabad:The Capital Development Authority (CDA) during an operation that started on Wednesday, so far has demolished 850 illegal structures in sectors of C series.
The CDA's media wing on Friday said that an operation using heavy machinery and with the support of the Islamabad administration and police was launched in sectors C-13, C-14, and C-16.
Over 700 built-up properties including rooms in 15 agro farms were razed in sector C-13 while 150 houses were demolished in the other two sectors. In the meanwhile, two officials of the land revenue wing including a Patwari and a Girdawar have also been suspended for allegedly encouraging the construction of newly built-up properties in these sectors.
CDA Chairman Captain (r) Noorul Amin Mengal has directed the enforcement wing to continue operations till achieving the required objectives. A CDA official said that the removal of the illegal structures was required to expedite the development of residential sectors. The enforcement wing also retrieved over 800 kanals of land from encroachers during the ongoing operations.
