Launch of App Growth Lab announced

Islamabad:Following the launch of the Gaming Growth Lab in Pakistan last year, the American multinational technology company Google announced the opening of the first-ever App Growth Lab in the country.

The app growth lab is a four-month programme designed to identify high-potential app developers, studios and companies that are looking to accelerate and grow their businesses. According to Google, the app's launch shows its commitment to helping Pakistan’s app industry grow locally and globally.

With intensive education and support phases, the program will allow app developers to learn from Google experts in areas such as, Ads, AdMob, Firebase, gTech, and Play as well as Industry leaders.

Farhan S. Qureshi, Google's Regional Director for Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka, said, "Today, we are proud to announce the launch of App Growth Lab to support up-and-coming local developers and help them expand their offerings to an international audience.

The project demonstrates Google's dedication to support the sustainable growth of the developer ecosystem in the country. Through our ongoing efforts, we hope to support Pakistani developers in their pursuit of creating great applications for the world.”

The App Growth Lab programme is based on four core pillars, including build, develop, launch and scale. The build pillar is about uncovering the global app and gaming opportunity to understand different levers to set the all-round strategy for your company, that of develop about bringing a user-centric mindset to app and game product development and leverage best-in-class technology to set your app up for long-term success, and the launch's about uncovering strategies to win the launch, set up monetization models, and maximise Google's tools for data to achieve measurable growth.

As for the scale pillar, it is all about the knowledge of opening app to the world by leveraging market and platform diversification strategies. Saad Hameed, CEO of Game District, said the Gaming Growth Lab Pakistan 2022 was indeed one of the most insightful programs that we have attended so far in Game District.

"We have learnt a lot of information covering all the domains of the mobile gaming industry, from basics to advance. We have optimised our games' performance by implementing all the intuitive knowledge that we learnt from this program.” The program will commence in June and run for four months. Interested organisations, app and development studios may apply till May 22, 2023.