Bikers block sewer line on IJP Road

Islamabad:The bikers have completely blocked the recently built sewer line along under construction IJP Road for a 'shortcut' to travel between Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

According to the details, the officials of the environment wing of the civic agency have taken notice of this illegal act and directed the contractor to rectify the situation.

But the unruly bikers continue to violate the law and concrete blocks placed at the sewer line can disrupt the flow of water during rains. It can also pose a threat to the stability of under construction road.

The civic agency has also planned to construct public toilets at the IJP Road so a number of drains and sewer lines are to be constructed for this purpose. A metro bus service (silver line) will also operate on one of the lanes of IJP Road.

The ongoing construction work on IJP Road has been continuously facing man-made problems because scores of bike and car riders avoid using alternative routes and try to find out a way from incomplete roads.

The road is on the border of Rawalpindi and Islamabad. It divides both cities. It crosses through Islamabad’s I sectors and J sector on the Rawalpindi side, which is why it is named as IJP Road.

The motorists especially those who are living in Satellite Town and I sectors are facing hardships to get to their destinations due to the closure of IJP Road. They have demanded time and again of the concerned authorities to complete this project in the shortest possible time.

The civic agency after giving a number of deadlines in the recent past has now planned to complete this project in May this year. An official has said, "We will not allow anyone to create problems in the construction work and take legal action against those who are blocking the sewer line on IJP Road."