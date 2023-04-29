No more dumping of garbage, debris in Nullah Leh

Rawalpindi:On the directions of the Punjab Home Department, the Deputy Commissioner (DC), Rawalpindi has imposed Section 144 in areas around Nullah Leh and warned all concerned departments and the common public not to dump or throw garbage and construction debris in Nullah Leh.

In case of violation, serious legal action would be taken against violators. The Deputy Commissioner (DC), Rawalpindi imposed Section 144 around Nullah Leh for 30 days here on Friday.

Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) Managing Director Muhammad Tanvir requested imposition of Section 144 around Nullah Leh. The Punjab government has accepted the request of WASA and imposed Section 144 around Nullah Leh for 30 days.

The Punjab Home Department has issued Notification No. SO (IS-II) 1-1/2004/2019(144). Whereas, the Deputy Commissioner, Rawalpindi vide office letter No.2864./ADC(HQ)/AC dated 26-04-2023 reported that there is an alarming issue of solid waste and construction debris dumping into Nullah Leh, its tributaries, and other major drainages in Rawalpindi city. This practice is posing a serious threat to public health and the natural ecosystem. Moreover, a significant amount of solid waste and construction debris is being illegally dumped into these water bodies, causing blockages and hindering the natural flow of water.

This not only creates an unhygienic environment but also increases the risk of waterborne diseases for the resident of Rawalpindi City. “And whereas, in my opinion, there are sufficient grounds to proceed under Section 144 “The Code of Criminal Procedure, 1898,” as an immediate prevention and speedy remedy and the directions hereinafter appearing are necessary to prevent danger to human health and life in District Rawalpindi.

“Now, therefore, Shakeel Ahmed, Additional Chief Secretary to Government of the Punjab, Home Department, in the exercise of powers vested in me under Section 144(6) of ‘The Code of Criminal Procedure 1898”, do hereby impose restrictions on the following acts for a period of 01 months (30 days) with immediate effect (unless modified).

Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Managing Director Muhammad Tanvir told ‘The News’ that unfortunately Nullah Leh has become a dumping site where all kinds of waste material was being thrown. “We (Wasa) are very much concerned about it,” he claimed. He said that public health is very important to us therefore I requested the imposition of impose Section 144 in areas around Nullah Leh. I am requesting concerned civic bodies and the public not to throw or dump waste material or garbage into Nullah Leh.

If anybody violates this order, we will take strict action against him. We just want to stop this practice because it will block smooth water flow and we face the worst difficulties during the dredging of Nullah Leh, he said. After the imposition of Section 144, police officials have been deployed in areas around Nullah Leh to monitor the violators.