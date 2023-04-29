Outlaws held, drugs and weapons recovered

Islamabad: Islamabad capital police apprehended several outlaws from different areas of the city and recovered drugs and weapons along with ammunition from their possession.

According to a police spokesperson, the Aabpara police team arrested an accused namely Simon Jan and recovered one 30-bore pistol with ammunition from his possession. The Secretariat police team arrested Majid and recovered 310 grams of heroin from his possession.

Likewise, the Golra police team arrested two accused namely Javed and Hakim involved in drug peddling activities and recovered 1,144 gram of heroin from their possession. Another accused namely Abbas was also held for selling petroleum products illegally. Similarly, the Shahzad Town police team arrested two accused namely Bilal and Zohaib and recovered one 9mm and one 30-bore pistol with ammunition from their possession respectively.

Khanna police team arrested Yasir and recovered one 30-bore pistol with ammunition from his possession. Koral police team arrested an accused namely Bilal Khan and recovered one 30-bore pistol with ammunition from his possession.