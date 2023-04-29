 
Saturday April 29, 2023
Turkish team meets PU VC

By Our Correspondent
April 29, 2023

LAHORE:A Turkish delegation comprising Turkish Embassy’s Education Counselor Dr Mehmet Toyran with Berat Toyran visited Punjab University and called on Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood here on Friday. PU Institute of Languages and Linguistics Incharge Dr Maria Maldonado and Secretary to Education Counselor Turkish Embassy, Islamabad Dr Tahir Shah were also present.