Turkish team meets PU VC

LAHORE:A Turkish delegation comprising Turkish Embassy’s Education Counselor Dr Mehmet Toyran with Berat Toyran visited Punjab University and called on Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood here on Friday. PU Institute of Languages and Linguistics Incharge Dr Maria Maldonado and Secretary to Education Counselor Turkish Embassy, Islamabad Dr Tahir Shah were also present.
LAHORE:The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore organised a session in the honour of Director...
Lahore:A colourful performance was organised in Alhamra on the occasion of World Dance Day. There were dances from...
LAHORE:The Government College University Lahore has launched "The Great Debate 2023," a forum for multi-stakeholder...
LAHORE:May 1st is widely known as Labour Day, a day when the contributions, needs and hardships of workers are...
LAHORE:A two-day international workshop "Climate Change Impacts on Glaciers, Rivers and The Ocean" started at the...
LAHORE:Commissioner Lahore/LDA Director General Muhammad Ali Randhawa visited the under-construction Samanabad...