UVAS teacher services lauded

LAHORE:The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore organised a session in the honour of Director Institute of Microbiology (IOM) Prof Dr Tahir Yaqub on his retirement here at City Campus on Friday.
Prof Dr Tahir served for 35 years in the field of veterinary science as a teacher and researcher of microbiology. He has been a leading investigator on more than 20 research projects funded by national and international agencies worth Rs400 million. UVAS Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahamd presided over the ceremon.
