April 29, 2023
Lahore

World Dance Day event at Alhamra

By Our Correspondent
April 29, 2023

Lahore:A colourful performance was organised in Alhamra on the occasion of World Dance Day. There were dances from Sindh, Gilgit and Baltistan, KP apart from Kathak and Sufi dance while the Punjabi Bhangra to the beat of dhol became the centre of attention of the audience. A successful attempt was made to perform all the regional dances in the Alhamra ceremony.