GCU launches ‘The Great Debate’

LAHORE:The Government College University (GCU) Lahore has launched "The Great Debate 2023," a forum for multi-stakeholder discourses, which is envisaged by the University as a constructive space for intellectual exchange of ideas and a means to discuss contemporary problems of national and global importance.

“The forum aims to become a vehicle of democratisation, social awareness, and meaningful political change for the country. The inaugural event of "The Great Debate" is scheduled for today (Saturday), and will focus on Pakistan's National Economy: Identifying the Challenges and Solutions,” said Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Syed Zaidi on Friday. According to a press release, former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and former federal minister Miftah Ismail have consented to be the esteemed speakers at the event. Prof Zaidi said Pakistan was in the midst of economic crisis, exacerbated by a lack of political stability and a constitutional crisis. “The rise of terrorism and border security issues, coupled with shifts in global balance of powers, have raised a multitude of questions that require a timely and thorough discussion,” he said.

To ensure an intellectually engaging and diverse exchange of ideas, multiple stakeholders, including academicians, parliamentarians, civil servants, judges, lawyers, media persons, social activists, and community leaders, will be invited to participate in the discussion. Their participation will be combined with their initiative of "Reimagining Pakistan," which aims to present a roadmap for the country's future.