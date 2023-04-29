ILO DG for steps to address labourers issues

LAHORE:May 1st is widely known as Labour Day, a day when the contributions, needs and hardships of workers are discussed and highlighted globally. It is right time for global organisations to take concrete measures to address the issues of labour class, said International Labour Organisation (ILO) Director General Gilbert F Houngbo while talking to The News on Friday.

ILO DG said the working class are still the masters of their fate but if they are to shape a new, more stable and equitable world, they must choose a different path, one that prioritizes social justice. “I believe this is not only do-able but also essential for a sustainable and stable future”.

He said after three years of the COVID-19 crisis, followed by inflation, conflict, and food and fuel supply shocks, we badly need this but the promises of renewal made during the pandemic, of ‘building back better’, have so far not been delivered for the great majority of workers worldwide.

Gilbert F Houngbo said, globally, real wages have fallen, poverty is rising, and inequality seems more entrenched than ever. Enterprises are in troubles. Many could not cope with the cumulative effects of recent unexpected events. Small and micro-enterprises were particularly affected and many have ceased operations, he added.

He said people feel that the sacrifices they made to get through COVID-19 have not been recognised, let alone rewarded. Their voices are not being heard clearly enough. This, combined with a perceived lack of opportunities, has created a disturbing level of mistrust, he continued.

He said, first and foremost, our policies and actions must be human-centered, to allow people to pursue both their material well-being and their spiritual development in conditions of freedom and dignity, economic security and equal opportunity. This approach is not new; it was set out and agreed in the aftermath of World War Two, when the ILO’s international membership signed the 1944 Declaration of Philadelphia.

DG ILO said this visionary document set out guiding principles for our economic and social systems, that they should not be turned exclusively to hitting specific growth rates or other statistical targets, but to address human needs and aspirations. The most effective way to do this is providing quality jobs so that people can support themselves and build their own future, he added.

He said, ‘We also need to reassess and refashion the architecture of our social and economic systems, so that we can achieve the goal of social justice. ‘We must reinvigorate labour institutions and organisations so that social dialogue can become effective and vigorous. ‘We must review laws and regulations affecting the labour class’. Gilbert F. Houngbo said to make all this happen, we need to recommit to international cooperation and solidarity. We must enhance our efforts and create greater policy coherence, particularly within the multilateral system as per the saying of United Nations Secretary General, Antonio Guterres.