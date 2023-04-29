Monitors to check uplift projects

LAHORE:Commissioner Lahore/LDA Director General Muhammad Ali Randhawa visited the under-construction Samanabad Underpass and Lahore Bridge expansion project on Friday and reviewed the ongoing development works on these projects.

Chief Engineer LDA, project directors, and other relevant officers were also present on this occasion. Randhawa on this occasion deputed monitors on every shift to check the progress of work and complete the development projects according to the deadline. He said that the construction work will continue in three to four shifts in 24 hours on these projects and the monitors will prepare progress reports of each shift. Commissioner Lahore said that all resources should be utilised to complete the projects as per the deadline and no negligence will be tolerated in this regard. Chief Engineer LDA Israr Saeed Khan and Lesco senior officials briefed the Commissioner Lahore that the construction work has accelerated after the transfer of Lesco electric installations at Lahore Bridge Extension Project and Samanabad Underpass.