‘Industrial growth vital to resolve economic issues’

LAHORE:Provincial Minister for Industries and Trade SM Tanveer Friday held meetings with the industrialists and office-bearers of Sialkot, Sahiwal, and Sheikhupura chambers of commerce and industry to discuss their issues at the head office of the Punjab Small Industries Corporation.

During discussions, the minister stated that promoting industry was essential to pull the country out of the economic crisis. The Punjab government is committed to resolving the issues faced by industrialists and expediting the process of industrialisation, he added. The formation of the boards of management of industrial estates will take place in the coming days, which will be strengthened.

He regretted that where factories were supposed to be built, houses were constructed instead. The government will extend all possible cooperation to industrialists who set up factories in the industrial estate, he said. The minister said that if economic activities increased, the economy would become stronger, and employment opportunities would also increase.

The minister directed the PSIC MD to prepare a plan within 15 days for the colonisation and improvement of the infrastructure of the export processing zone in Sialkot. The industrialists demanded the removal of obstacles to setting up factories in the Sialkot processing zone. Asim Javed, MD Punjab Small Industries Corporation; Director PSIC, Director Punjab Board of Investment & Trade, and others attended the meeting.

Ombudsman Association annual moot in September

Wafaqi Mohtasib Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi, who is also the current President of the Asian Ombudsman Association (AOA), Friday held a video meeting with his counterpart Ms. Sariya Saburskaya, Commissioner for Human Rights, Republic of Tatarstan to discuss matters pertaining to the forthcoming annual moot of the Asian Ombudsman fraternity. The upcoming meetings of the Board of Directors and the General Assembly of the Association are being hosted by the Republic of Tatarstan in September this year. In addition to the election to various positions in the Association, the General Assembly will consider steps for strengthening mutual cooperation, promoting professionalism and exchange of best practices among its member institutions.

The upcoming meetings of the Asian Ombudsman Association (AOA) will be followed by an international conference in Kazan city which will discuss best practices of ombudsmanship and national perspectives. The AOA meetings will deliberate on measures to promote international cooperation in achieving the ultimate goals of good governance, rule of law and expeditious relief to the aggrieved citizens. In this regard, Wafaqi Mohtasib assured the Commissioner for Human Rights, Sariya Saburskaya of his full support and cooperation for the success of the major meetings of the Asian Ombudsman fraternity and the international conference due at Kazan (Tatarstan) in September this year.