Saudi financing lauded

LAHORE:Central leader of Jamiat Ahle Hadith Dr Subayyal Ikram has lauded the $ 2 billion financing in Pakistan by Saudi Arabia to help overcome tough economic crisis, saying this move proved Riyadh is a sincere and true friend of Islamabad.
Addressing a gathering on Friday, he said Saudi Arabian aid would support country’s economy and likely to remove the risk of becoming defaulter, for which whole nation is grateful to Saudi Arabian government.
