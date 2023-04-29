Father, son in police custody for ‘beating’ official

LAHORE:A local Court on Friday handed over spokesperson for the Punjab Police Nayab Haider and his son to the police on two days physical remand for allegedly manhandling and attempting to abduct an official of a sensitive agency.

They had been arrested after a case was registered against them on a complaint of Muhammad Ibrahim at South Cantt Police Station.As per the FIR, an altercation occurred between Haider and the official over slow driving on Cavalry Ground flyover.

The complaining officer alleged the vehicle of accused hit his car from behind. The officer alleged that Nayab and his fellows came out of their vehicle and started beating him, adding they also tried to abduct him and threatend to kill him. The court has directed the police to produce the accused again before it by May 1.