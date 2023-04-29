Father, son in police custody for ‘beating’ official

LAHORE:A local Court on Friday handed over spokesperson for the Punjab Police Nayab Haider and his son to the police on two days physical remand for allegedly manhandling and attempting to abduct an official of a sensitive agency.
They had been arrested after a case was registered against them on a complaint of Muhammad Ibrahim at South Cantt Police Station.As per the FIR, an altercation occurred between Haider and the official over slow driving on Cavalry Ground flyover.
The complaining officer alleged the vehicle of accused hit his car from behind. The officer alleged that Nayab and his fellows came out of their vehicle and started beating him, adding they also tried to abduct him and threatend to kill him. The court has directed the police to produce the accused again before it by May 1.
LAHORE:A Turkish delegation comprising Turkish Embassy’s Education Counselor Dr Mehmet Toyran with Berat Toyran...
LAHORE:The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore organised a session in the honour of Director...
Lahore:A colourful performance was organised in Alhamra on the occasion of World Dance Day. There were dances from...
LAHORE:The Government College University Lahore has launched "The Great Debate 2023," a forum for multi-stakeholder...
LAHORE:May 1st is widely known as Labour Day, a day when the contributions, needs and hardships of workers are...
LAHORE:A two-day international workshop "Climate Change Impacts on Glaciers, Rivers and The Ocean" started at the...