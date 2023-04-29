Security remains tight

LAHORE:Security of the city, including mosques, Imambargahs, shrines, markets and sensitive installations remained highly tight on Friday.

CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana had issued directions to the senior police officers, including all the divisional SsP and SDPOs to ensure foolproof security arrangements in wake of the present country situation. Senior police officers visited different areas, including mosques, religious places, markets and business hubs to check the security arrangements. All the SsP, SDPOs and related officers reviewed and ensured stringent security arrangements throughout the city particularly at masajid and religious places.